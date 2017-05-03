Merkel warns against protectionism, isolationism ahead of G20 summit
German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned fellow members of the Group of 20 against protectionist and isolationist policies on Wednesday, just over two months before she hosts a G20 summit in Hamburg. Protectionism and isolationism will “lead to a dead end, not the way forward,” Merkel said at a meeting of trade groups held in preparation…
