Merkel warns against protectionism, isolationism ahead of G20 summit

German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned fellow members of the Group of 20 against protectionist and isolationist policies on Wednesday, just over two months before she hosts a G20 summit in Hamburg. Protectionism and isolationism will “lead to a dead end, not the way forward,” Merkel said at a meeting of trade groups held in preparation…

The post Merkel warns against protectionism, isolationism ahead of G20 summit appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

