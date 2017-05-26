Messi, Firmino and Jesse Lingard show off new adidas boots

Lionel Messi, Roberto Firmino and Jesse Lingard were among the star players launching adidas’ new range of boots.

The attacking trio were suitable players for the new Nemeziz line which is supposedly based on improved agility and movement.

Messi is due to put his new footwear to use for the first time competitively in the Copa del Rey final for Barcelona on May 27th.

The boots feature a zebra-style black and white design, are said to have taken inspiration from the world or martial arts and can cost up to £279.95.

Sam Handy, vice president of design at adidas football said: ‘Our main goal is always to provide the athlete with the tools to maximise their own creativity.

‘With this product we feel we have provided the structure and support that can help players like Messi, Sanches and Firmino reach their true potential.’

Bayern Munich’s Renato Sanches was another to exhibit the new product as the manufacturing giant enlisted the support of exclusively attacking players.

If the intricacy of the football played in the Nemeziz boots matches the detailed design, no doubt supporters of the players’ respective clubs will be in for a treat next season.

The post Messi, Firmino and Jesse Lingard show off new adidas boots appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

