Messi in superb performance to send off Enrique with Copa del Rey

Lionel Messi was inspired as FC Barcelona beat Alaves 3-1 on Saturday to secure the Copa del Rey for the third year running and give coach Luis Enrique a winning send-off. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Enrique is leaving after three years in charge at the Nou Camp. Ibai Gomez hit the…

The post Messi in superb performance to send off Enrique with Copa del Rey appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

