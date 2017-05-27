Pages Navigation Menu

Messi in superb performance to send off Enrique with Copa del Rey

Posted on May 27, 2017 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Lionel Messi was inspired as FC Barcelona beat Alaves 3-1 on Saturday to secure the Copa del Rey for the third year running and give coach Luis Enrique a winning send-off. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Enrique is leaving after three years in charge at the Nou Camp. Ibai Gomez hit the post for Alaves before Messi scored his 54th goal of the season with a 20-yard curler.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

