Messi loses appeal in tax fraud trial, but will not go to jail

Spain’s Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected an appeal by FC Barcelona star Lionel Messi and stood by a Catalan regional court’s 21-month prison sentence for tax fraud, according to court documents. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the five-times World Player of the Year is however unlikely to go to prison. Messi and…

