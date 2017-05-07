Messi rejects new contract talks with Barcelona

Lionel Messi, Barcelona’s all-time record goalscorer, has rejected the offer of a new contract to throw his future at the Nou Camp into significant doubt. The Argentina international has been with the Catalan giants since joining the club aged 13, but there are no guarantees he will extend his association with the club beyond when …

The post Messi rejects new contract talks with Barcelona appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

