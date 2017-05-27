Messi Stars As Barca Win Third Straight Copa Del Rey

Barcelona put behind them the disappointment of losing the Spanish LaLiga title to rivals Real Madrid by defeating Deportivo Alaves 3-1 in the final of this season’s Copa Del Rey at the Vicente Calderon on Saturday.

Three first half goals from Lionel Messi, Neymar and Francisco Alcacer secured Barcelona their third straight Copa Del Rey title and 29th in their history.

Alaves’ only goal was scored by Theo Hernandez from a stunning freekick.

The win means Barcelona have now won 29 Copa Del Rey trophies and their third in a row, while Alaves are still looking for their first cup.

Messi gave Barcelona the lead in the 30th minute after curling in a left-footed effort from the edge of the box.

In the 33rd minute, Alaves equalised following a brilliant freekick by Hernandez which sailed into the top right-hand corner.

On the stroke of half-time, Barcelona went 2-1 up thanks to Neymar who finished off an assist from Andre Gomes following a superb breakaway.

Three minutes into added time, Alcacer made it 3-1 to Barcelona benefiting from a defence-splitting pass from Messi.

