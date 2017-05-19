Messi wants Gomes, Vidal out – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Messi wants Gomes, Vidal out
Vanguard
Barca are obviously desperate to keep hold of Messi, who has scored 50 goals this season in all competitions. And according to Spanish outlet Diario Gol, the Argentina international wants players axed before he commits to a new deal. They say Messi …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!