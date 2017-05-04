Mesut Ozil: I Rejected An Offer To Play In China

Mesut Ozil has revealed he turned down a lucrative offer to play in the Chinese Super League.

Mesut Ozil, has been linked with an exit from Arsenal, with his contract with the club due to expire in 2018 and the two parties still yet to agree a new deal.

But the Germany international has told Goal that money does not mean too much to him when it comes to football, having turned down a big offer from China in the past.

“Money never played a big role for me in football,” he said. “I play football because I love it. Sure, you do not earn peanuts and the offer from China was tempting and interesting.

“But as I said: Money is not everything. I want to win titles and I have my goals I want to achieve. That is more important than money. That’s why I said from the beginning that China is not an option for me.”

