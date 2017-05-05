Metro Mass gets lawyer over disputed GH¢1.9m NDC bus rental service – Myjoyonline.com
Myjoyonline.com
Metro Mass gets lawyer over disputed GH¢1.9m NDC bus rental service
Metro Mass Transit Limited is haggling with the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) over the cost of a bus service it provided the party during the 2016 general elections. The company's PRO Bernice Akologo told Adom FM Thursday, it has …
