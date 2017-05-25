MFM Coach Ilechukwu says team won’t be distracted – Vanguard
Vanguard
MFM Coach Ilechukwu says team won't be distracted
Vanguard
Lagos-based MFM FC Head Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu on Thursday assured the club's fans that the team would not be carried away with the results from the first stanza of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL). MFM players. Ilechukwu said this in …
