MFM Coach Ilechukwu: We’ll Excel In NPFL Without Odey, Olatunbosun – Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)
Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)
MFM Coach Ilechukwu: We'll Excel In NPFL Without Odey, Olatunbosun
Mountain of Fire and Miracles FC coach Fidelis Ilechukwu is in confident mood ahead of his team's week 21 away game in the Nigeria Professional Football league against Niger Tornadoes on Sunday and insists his team will strive to get a decent result in …
MFM coach Ilechukwu says team won't be distracted
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
