MFM FC slams $1million price tag on Stephen Odey

Daily Post Nigeria

MFM FC slams $1million price tag on Stephen Odey
Daily Post Nigeria
MFM FC has made it clear that forward Stephen Odey, would only leave the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, for a fee in the region of $700,000 to $1million. The club's director, Emmanuel Adeyemi, stated this on Thursday during an …

