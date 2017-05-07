MFM win Lagos FA Cup – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
MFM win Lagos FA Cup
Vanguard
Lagos – MFM FC on Sunday became the champions of Lagos FA Cup after they defeated Spartan FC by 3-1 at the Agege Township Stadium. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Olukoya boys successfully defended the FA Cup they won last …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!