Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Michelle Williams praises Beyonce for inspiring pregnant women – India Today

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


CBS 8 San Diego

Michelle Williams praises Beyonce for inspiring pregnant women
India Today
Los Angeles, May 2 (PTI) Former Destinys Child star Michelle Williams has praised Beyonce for being an inspiration to pregnant women around the world. The Pop diva is expecting twins with her husband Jay Z and Williams says she is showing everyone …
See Beyonce's daughter, Blue Ivy and Solange Knowles look adorable on the red carpet togetherNigerian Entertainment Today
Beyonce, Jay Z can't find house in Los AngelesEconomic Times
Michelle Williams believes Beyonce is an inspiration to pregnant womenFashion.ie

all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.