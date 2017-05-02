Michelle Williams praises Beyonce for inspiring pregnant women – India Today
|
CBS 8 San Diego
|
Michelle Williams praises Beyonce for inspiring pregnant women
India Today
Los Angeles, May 2 (PTI) Former Destinys Child star Michelle Williams has praised Beyonce for being an inspiration to pregnant women around the world. The Pop diva is expecting twins with her husband Jay Z and Williams says she is showing everyone …
See Beyonce's daughter, Blue Ivy and Solange Knowles look adorable on the red carpet together
Beyonce, Jay Z can't find house in Los Angeles
Michelle Williams believes Beyonce is an inspiration to pregnant women
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!