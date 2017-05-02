Microsoft introduces Windows 10 S, education-focused competitor to Chrome OS
The focus of Windows 10 S is on providing the minimum functionality required for students and teachers to learn and teach. Microsoft provided a very general overview of the newest version of Windows 10 S at its latest event.
