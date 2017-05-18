Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Microsoft to launch datacentre in Africa to boost economy

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Africa, South Africa | 0 comments

by Omoleye Omoruyi Software giant, Microsoft, has announced plans to establish datacenter in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa. This announcement continues…

Read » Microsoft to launch datacentre in Africa to boost economy on YNaija

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.