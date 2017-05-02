Microsoft’s Surface Laptops are bad for its partners, but good for you
Microsoft has long positioned Surface as a blueprint for Windows devices, but the new Surface Laptop is something more. It’s a direct competitor with the company’s hardware vendors, and reconfirms that Microsoft wants full control of the Windows experience.
The post Microsoft’s Surface Laptops are bad for its partners, but good for you appeared first on Digital Trends.
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!