Microsoft’s Windows 10 update looks fantastic, but will anyone care?

Microsoft is turning Windows 10 into a central hub to tie everyone’s devices together, but it needs users to buy in for its vision to succeed. So far, the company hasn’t enjoyed much success.

The post Microsoft’s Windows 10 update looks fantastic, but will anyone care? appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

