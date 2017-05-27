Mid-term: ACF scores Buhari high on security, anti-grafts war

The Buhari Administration got a thumbs-up from the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) yesterday for what it called government’s openness, transparency and accountability, as well as security and anti-corruption war in the last two years.

But the group rated the administration low in such areas as power generation and road construction.

The ACF in a statement issued in Kaduna by its National Publicity Secretary, Muhammad Ibrahim Biu, said the administration has a success story to tell regarding its handling of the business of governance.

But it called for the strengthening of the anti-corruption agencies “through legislation and quick dispensation of justice by the courts.”

It added: “It should be noted that the economy cannot flourish amid insecurity and corruption, hence the emphasis to tame them.”

It asked the government to do more on infrastructural development, especially “the rehabilitation and building of roads, completion of vital projects like the Baro Port Terminal, Mambila Power Station, Kano-Maiduguri dual carriage way, Calabar-Jalingo-Biu-Maiduguri trunk A road, Kano-Lagos Railway and many others in view of their economic values and direct bearing on the lives of the people.

“The power privatization arrangement concluded three years ago has not yielded the desired result. Power being the driver of the economy has been erratic and low.

“ACF had earlier called on the Federal Government to take necessary and practical steps to improve power supply, including reviewing its privatization.

“The Senate has of recent taken the same position by asking the government to reverse the privatization of the power sector in view of the inability of the private entrepreneurs to improve power supply and distribution.

“Government should also put in place a policy framework that will encourage private investments in the renewable energy sector to compliment the thermal and hydro generating plants.

“On employment and the economy, the government N-power programme, Social Investment Project, diversification in agriculture and solid minerals, recruitment into the military, police force and other security agencies are commendable efforts to reduce unemployment and also boost the economy.

