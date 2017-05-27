Mid-term: IPAC hails Ugwuanyi on good governance

AHEAD of the 2017 Democracy Day celebration, the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Enugu State chapter, the umbrella organization of all the political parties in Nigeria, has scored Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi high on good governance, peace and infrastructural development.

In a statement by the state Chairman and Secretary of IPAC, John Nwobodo and Ken Onyekaonwu respectively, the body expressed delight at the achievements of Ugwuanyi’s administration “in just two years in office”, saying the governor’s “many positive actions, projects and programmes have elevated governance to a higher pedestal in the state”.

IPAC also applauded the governor’s exhibition of vision, candor, humility, simplicity, all inclusiveness and other uncommon leadership styles, which they said have endeared him to the people of the state.

The post Mid-term: IPAC hails Ugwuanyi on good governance appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

