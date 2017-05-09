Middlesbrough: We shall be back, says Coach Agnew

Steve Agnew, Coach of Middlesbrough, which lost their premier league status at Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge Monday night has lamented the relegation, but has also spoken about a future revival.

“We’re absolutely devastated,” he said and vowed that the team will come back stronger after the bitter blow of relegation.

“We worked so hard to get back in the Premier League last season.

“To lose tonight and lose our Premier League status is a massive and bitter disappointment.

“Now we have to finish off strongly before a summer of reflection. It’s about Middlesbrough Football Club and how we can turn it around next season to get this club back where it belongs.”

Boro are the second team to be relegated from the English Premier League to the Sky Bet Championship this season, following Sunderland.

In the 0-3 loss at Stamford Bridge, Agnew saw some positives, especially on the part of the fans who came all the way, 347 kilometres, to cheer the team on what he described as a difficult night at Stamford Bridge.

Agnew praised the travelling support, who were in full voice throughout.

“The supporters were first class, they didn’t stop singing,” he said.

“We can’t thank them enough.

“On a Monday evening when they have had to travel to London, they’ve supported the team right through a difficult moment.”