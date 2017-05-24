Migrant crisis: Mediterranean rescue as 34 drown – BBC News
|
BBC News
|
Migrant crisis: Mediterranean rescue as 34 drown
BBC News
At least 34 migrants, some of them young children, have drowned after falling into the sea off the Libyan coast, Italy's coastguard says. The overcrowded boat was carrying about 500 migrants when it suddenly listed, sending about 200 people into the …
Libyan coastguard 'opens fire' during refugee rescue as deaths in Mediterranean Sea pass record 1500
Dozens drown off Libya as aid groups denounce Tripoli's coastguard
Toddlers among 30 drowned migrants off Libya, say rescuers
