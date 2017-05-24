Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Migrant crisis: Mediterranean rescue as 34 drown – BBC News

Posted on May 24, 2017 in World | 0 comments


BBC News

Migrant crisis: Mediterranean rescue as 34 drown
BBC News
At least 34 migrants, some of them young children, have drowned after falling into the sea off the Libyan coast, Italy's coastguard says. The overcrowded boat was carrying about 500 migrants when it suddenly listed, sending about 200 people into the
Libyan coastguard 'opens fire' during refugee rescue as deaths in Mediterranean Sea pass record 1500The Independent
Dozens drown off Libya as aid groups denounce Tripoli's coastguardDaily Mail
Toddlers among 30 drowned migrants off Libya, say rescuersIrish Times
CBS News –NBCNews.com –Khaleej Times –Aljazeera.com
all 46 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.