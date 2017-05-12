Mike Awoyinfa plans colourful wedding for son and heartthrob

CELEBRATED journalist and media entrepreneur, Mike Awoyinfa, will add another feather of father-in-law to his well-decorated cap. One of his sons, Kehinde Ayodeji Awoyinfa, is set to walk down the aisle with the love of his life and we hear that the former Managing Director, of The Sun Newspapers is leaving no stone unturned.

Understandably, Kehinde who is a UK-trained engineer is the first of the Awoyinfa boys that will walk down the aisle and Mr. and Mrs. Mike Awoyinfa are obviously over the moon.

The handsome groom will wed his heartthrob, Temitope Omobolanle Kayode-Ojo on Saturday, May 20, at a two-part ceremony beginning with a white-wedding at Foursquare Gospel Church, Asokoro, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Shortly after, all roads will lead to a colourful wedding reception ceremony at the International Conference Centre (ICC). Sources said the event will attract bigwigs including past and serving governors, ministers and the Presidency.

Beautiful Temitope is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Babatope and Oluropo Kayode-Ojo. She returned to Nigeria after pursuing a Masters Degree in Business Administration (MBA) to run a fast-growing bridal styling outfit known as, Lavish Bridal.

Having put together similar events for clients, her skills comes in handy, this time for her own wedding. For instance, the beautiful colour themes are blush pink, baby pink and magenta. Incidentally, both the bride and the groom hail from Ijebu-Ijesha in Osun State.

