Mikel ‘ll be key against Cameroon – Rohr

Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr has reiterated that skipper, Mikel Obi remains a key figure in the team ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

The former Chelsea star who’s still recovering from a successful surgery he underwent in London recently, could be left out of Rohr’s squad for the AFCON clash against South Africa in June.

The three-time Africa champions are top of group B after overcoming Zambia 2-1 in Ndola before defeating Algeria 3-1 in Uyo in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

However, the German tactician said from his base in Abuja that Mikel will always be part of the team regardless of his injury situation and will play a key role in the midfield against Cameroon on August 28.

“Mikel Obi’s case isn’t different from what other big football stars are facing today. Like they say, injury is always part of football and I have no reason why I should be lamenting over his injury,” Rohr said.

“The good thing is that Mikel will be fit for the do or die clash against Cameroon, August 28 and I believe his presence will definitely lift up the moral of the the players in camp.

“I am not too sure if he’ll be part of the squad that will face South Africa next month however, it’s still a 50-50 chance because we can’t just conclude now,” he said.

