Mikel Obi Begins Rehabilitation After A Successful Surgery (Photos)
On 29 April 2017, Nigerian Footballer, Mikel Obi revealed that he underwent a surgery which turned out successful. Mikel who plays as a midfielder for Chinese club, Tianjin TEDA, however did not state what it was for.
He has now begun rehabilitation for proper recovery.
