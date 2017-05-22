Pages Navigation Menu

Mikel Obi Begins Rehabilitation After A Successful Surgery (Photos)

Posted on May 22, 2017

On 29 April 2017, Nigerian Footballer, Mikel Obi revealed that he underwent a surgery which turned out successful. Mikel who plays as a midfielder for Chinese club, Tianjin TEDA, however did not state what it was for.

He has now begun rehabilitation for proper recovery.

See another photo after the cut…

