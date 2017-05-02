Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Balogun Backs Super Eagles To Beat South Africa, Cameroon; Eyes Bundesliga Survival – Complete Sports Nigeria

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Complete Sports Nigeria

Balogun Backs Super Eagles To Beat South Africa, Cameroon; Eyes Bundesliga Survival
Complete Sports Nigeria
Nigeria defender Leon Balogun has expressed confidence that with the calibre of players currently in the Super Eagles, the team should be able to beat Bafana Bafana of South Africa in June's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Uyo. The Eagles will
Mikel Obi to miss crucial AFCON qualifiersNAIJ.COM

all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.