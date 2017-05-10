Mikel Obi to return for Super Eagles’ clash against South Africa

The Media Officer of the Super Eagles, Toyin Ibitoye, has said that captain of the team, John Obi Mikel, will return to the squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa next month. Mikel Obi was missing as coach Gernot Rohr released a list of players for Nigeria’s friendly against Corsica […]

Mikel Obi to return for Super Eagles’ clash against South Africa

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

