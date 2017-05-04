Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Miley Cyrus Opens up about Quitting Drugs, The Voice & More as She Covers Billboard Magazine’s Latest Issue

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Miley Cyrus is Billboard Magazine’s latest cover star, and in an interview with the magazine, she shares details about her life, from quitting drugs, to being a judge on The Voice, to her soon-to-be-released song “Malibu“, her relationship with Liam Hemsworth and more. Read excerpts from the interview below On her upcoming new music: “This […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.