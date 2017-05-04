Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Miley Cyrus set to drop New Single “Malibu” on the 11th of May ahead of her 6th Studio Album

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

American singer, songwriter and actress, Miley Ray Cyrus has revealed plans to drops her 6th studio album. The “Wrecking Ball” crooner last dropped an album in 2015, pairing up with Flaming Lips for “Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz” For the new album, she is gearing up to release it’s lead single “Malibu” on May 11. Speaking […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.