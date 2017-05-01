Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Militant Leader, Ossy Ibori Killed In Ondo

Posted on May 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Troops of Operation DELTA SAFE in line with its mandate to rid Niger Delta of all criminal acts of militancy and kidnappings in a special operation repelled an attack on troops location around Ajakpa community in the creeks of Southern Ondo State last night. The attack was led by one notorious gang leader, Ossy Ibori […]

The post Militant Leader, Ossy Ibori Killed In Ondo appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.