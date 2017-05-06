Militants invade Nigerian marine police base, kill one police sergeant

Suspected militants have attacked the marine police base in Iwopin community in Ogun Waterside local government area, killing one policeman. The victims was identified as Segun Akinola, a sergeant. The heavily armed militants stormed the base on Thursday night, and shot two other policemen, witnesses say. The attackers left with a police gun boat. A …

