Military dismisses B’Haram Commander’s videos as empty threats

Two new video by one of the Boko Haram Commanders released by the Federal Government in exchange for the 82 Chibok girls in which he issued threats to attack the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja and other locations have been dismissed by the Nigerian Military as “mere propaganda.”

The videos which was posted on social media by a freelance journalist Ahmad Sakilda also featured three of the abducted Chibok girls holding an Ak47 rifle while one identified as Maida Yakubu also spoke threatening the country.

The Commander, identified as Shuaibu Moni also issued threats to Nigeria and President Muhammadu Buhari saying there can be no peace but war between the group and Nigeria. He also said more than five Commanders from the terror group were released in exchange for the Chibok girls while also warning of imminent attack in Abuja.

He said there has been no “sulhu” or dialogue with the government and there wont be saying “ only war is between us.”

But in a swift response, the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman said the terrorists have lost touch of current realities. “ In the first clip, the terrorist among other things made boastful and spurious allegations, while the second clip was about alleged indoctrination of some of the abducted Chibok school girls in captivity. We wish to state that the terrorist has lost touch with current realities,” Usman said.

He also said the videos were designed and aimed at seeking relevance and attention. “ As you are all aware, he was a direct beneficiary of the process that led to the release of 82 of the abducted girls and does not have a say or capacity to do anything, therefore his threats should be ignored,” the Army declared.

The military also assured the public that the Nigerian Army is totally ”committed to the Federal Government’s determined efforts of rescuing all abducted persons and peace in the country.”

Usman: “ We will not relent our determined efforts of clearing the remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists as manifested through the ongoing clearance operations. The Nigerian Air Force is unrelenting in its bombardment while other security agencies are equally doing their best. We should not give in to terrorists propaganda and empty threats, we have come to a very critical stage of the fight against terrorism and insurgency in Nigeria that require more patriotism and security consciousness.

“Gone were the days when people glamourize terrorists and their criminal acts,” he said.

The post Military dismisses B’Haram Commander’s videos as empty threats appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

