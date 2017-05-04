Military Prevents Suicide Attacks in Maiduguri, Kills Three

Attempted suicide attacks on Maiduguri by three females were foiled on Wednesday night.

According to a press statement by the spokesman of the National Emergency Management Authority, Abdulkadir Ibrahim the three teenage females with explosive strapped on them were lost.

Ibrahim said a security officer, who was among those who intercepted the three teenagers, was injured.

The statement read: “Yesterday (Wednesday) night 3/5/2017, at 10:05 pm, three female teenage suicide bombers attempted to attack military outpost popularly known as “Guantanamo” along Muna garage.

“They were sighted trying to gain access to the premises and were shot by the securities leading to the detonation of their concealed explosives, which killed all three of them and injured one of the security personnel.”

Ibrahim revealed that the corpses of the three were evacuated to Borno State Specialist Hospital, Maiduguri by emergency aid workers.

