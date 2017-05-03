Millions Of Internet Users Unhappy As WhatsApp Suffers Outages Worldwide

Popular messaging app WhatsApp has gone down in a number of locations around the world sending millions of internet users into panic.

According to a variety of reports on social media, WhatsApp users in Nigeria, Mexico, Spain, Chile, Israel, Russia, Ireland, Switzerland, Aruba, Turkey, the US and other locations have experienced problems.

Users are unable to access the service and cannot send or receive any messages…

The issues began at around 9pm and there’s still no word on when things will be back online.

The popular messaging app last experienced a major outage on New Year’s Eve – with users around the globe reporting down-time.

A spokesperson for the app had said: “Some people have had trouble accessing WhatsApp for a short period today. “We’re working to restore service back to 100 per cent for everyone and we apologise for the inconvenience.”

There are rumours that the outage is due to a major update that WhatsApp is working on.

The Facebook-owned messaging service, which has more than 1.2 billion users worldwide, told Metro that it “is aware of the issue and working to fix it as soon as possible.”

UPDATE: Whatsapp is aware of outage issue and working to fix it – spokesman — Reuters Tech News (@ReutersTech) May 3, 2017

Another WhatsApp spokesperson revealed to Reuters that the company is aware of the outage and is working to fix it.

Just In:

It does appear now that the popular chat service is back online..

