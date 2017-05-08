Millions of Nigerians displaced by Boko Haram risk statelessness, UN warns
The UN said over 2.4 million people have been displaced by the conflict.
The post Millions of Nigerians displaced by Boko Haram risk statelessness, UN warns appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!