Milner Wants Revenge Against Southampton

Southampton beat Liverpool over two legs in the EFL Cup semifinal, to set up a final showdown with United which they lost. And Milner is not over the loss just yet.

Liverpool play Southampton today in the Premier League and Milner is targeting a victory.

“They cost us a cup final and that hurts,” Milner told Sky Sports. “They deserved it over the two games but we need to make sure we turn that around, put in a good performance and get one back on them!”

Liverpool have had problems against teams they should easily beat all season and Milner is expecting another tough encounter.

“[At this stage of the season] you’ve got teams trying to stay up or have nothing to play for so they play with a bit more freedom,” he said. “It can be a strange time of the season, every game can become really tough.

“We just want to pick up maximum points in our remaining games and we know we can do that. But every single game is tough. The best thing is to go out there and win our games, that’s all we can concentrate on.”

