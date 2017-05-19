Minister Tumwebaze to be summoned by Parliament over SIMs
Kampala, Uganda| PWATCH UG| The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has vowed to commit ICT Minister Frank Tumwebaze to the Rules Committee for contempt on the deadlines for SIM-Card registration
Kadaga says that Uganda’s Executive has disrespected the voices of the people. “This is unacceptable and cannot go unchallenged,” she said.
“Ever since the issue of registration started, he has not had the courtesy to reach the House and to reach the country…he has not even understood, not even to hear the difficulties the people of this country through their elected representatives,”said Kadaga after Tumwebaze announced that government would go ahead with the scheduled deadline of May 19 midnight to switch off unregistered or unverified SIM-cards.
Kadaga described Tumwebaze’s action as “a high level of arrogance” and that the Minister, “acted in total disregard, disrespected and disdain” by insisting to switch off unregistered simcards.
On Thursday, Parliament adopted a motion presented by the Leader of Opposition Winnie Kiiza, to urge government to extend the deadline of SIM-card registration to a period not more than one year.
