Minaj enlisted Lil Wayne, Jason Derulo, David Guetta to romp through 2017 hits
RollingStone.com
Minaj enlisted Lil Wayne, Jason Derulo, David Guetta to romp through 2017 hits
Minaj began with a fierce rendition of "No Frauds," taking the stage on a throne above dancers toting both night sticks and riot shields. Soon more dancers joined the fray – wearing leather, armor and gas masks, they looked like extras from the next …
