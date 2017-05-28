Mind your business; leave my relationship alone, Eva warns Iyanya – Vanguard
Vanguard
Mind your business; leave my relationship alone, Eva warns Iyanya
Vanguard
Delectable hip-hop artiste, Eva Alordia, has taken a hilarious swipe at Iyanya and others who have criticized her for being engaged for 16-months, asking them to quit poking their noses in her romantic affairs. During the week, the pretty rapper whose …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
