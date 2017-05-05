Mineworkers Vow To Go Into Robbery After Company Shutdown – Peace FM Online
Mineworkers Vow To Go Into Robbery After Company Shutdown
Some displaced mineworkers at Gbani in the Talensi District of the Upper East Region have levelled strong threats to start a new life with armed robbery after government struck their employers, the Shaanxi Mining Company Limited, with indefinite …
