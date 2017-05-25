MinexCoin Pushes Further the Boundaries of Cryptocurrency Mass Adoption – ICO Launched

This is a paid press release, which contains forward looking statements, and should be treated as advertising or promotional material. Bitcoin.com does not endorse nor support this product/service. Bitcoin.com is not responsible for or liable for any content, accuracy or quality within the press release.

MinexCoin is proud to announce that its ICO (Initial Cryptocurrency Offering) has started on May 15th, 2017 (GMT) and will last 30 days. A total of 150,000 MinexCoins will be available.

During the ICO, the total amount of coins will be distributed and the exchange rate will be calculated at the end. Through this ICO, MinexCoin a maximum amount of 1500 BTC can be donated after what, the ICO will be closed. It has to be noted that prior on December, 2016, MinexCoin has already raised 1127 BTC with success through their first round (pre-ICO). The team was honored by this solid token of trust shown by a wide number of very early investors.

During the first days, a 50% bonus investment will be allocated to the contributors. Indeed, MinexCoin aims at rewarding those who give their trust and provide with their resources early in this ICO.

Because one of MinexCoin’s priority is to continue ensuring trust and that contributors invest safely, the ICO will be ESCROWED using a multisignature wallet. Moreover, investors are provided with all the information regarding the team as well as the roadmap.

The team : https://blog.minecoin.org/meet-minexcoin-team-advisors-and-partners-10a0c814843b

White paper : https://minexcoin.com/html/download/wpeng.pdf

MinexCoin aims to create the first digital asset that will be used as a currency with the advantages of the blockchain technology and master the main drawback of a cryptocurrency that denies its mass adoption : volatility

Furthermore, MinexCoin’s growth will be supported by the MinexEcosystem, which will also provide a broad range of services (digital asset creation, volatility control, trading…) designed solely for the purpose of facilitating the coin’s wide adoption.

Boris SHULYAEV (CEO) founded one of the largest mining farm in Europe and has earned his stripes as a company leader by managing several public and private companies. Being also a professional economist, his unique range of skills makes him particularly suited to steer Minexcoin’s ambitions.

“Minexcoin is the first blockchain-based cryptocurrency that is designed with the necessary features to act as a stable currency. The embedded vision as well as the entire ecosystem around it will pave the way for a flourishing new era of payment,” said Boris SHULYAEV, MinexCoin CEO.

A solid amount of investment has already been raised and there is no doubts as to whether or not the project will complete the second round. The only question that asks for an answer is the following : “will you be part of the adventure by investing and contributing to the project’s success?”

This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Bitcoin.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

The post MinexCoin Pushes Further the Boundaries of Cryptocurrency Mass Adoption – ICO Launched appeared first on Bitcoin News.

This post was syndicated from Bitcoin News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

