Minimum wage: Labour threatens to shut down Nigeria
The o rganised labour has threatened a nationwide strike if the government failed to begin process of reviewing the workers’ minimum wage. On Thursday, t he National Union of Textile Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN), an affiliate member of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), in Kaduna warned that labour may shut down Nigeria. […]
Minimum wage: Labour threatens to shut down Nigeria
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!