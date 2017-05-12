Minimum wage: Labour threatens to shut down Nigeria

​The o​ rganised labour has threatened a nationwide strike if the government failed to begin process of reviewing the workers’ minimum wage​. ​On Thursday, t he National Union of Textile Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN), an affiliate member of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), in Kaduna ​warned that labour may shut down Nigeria. […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

