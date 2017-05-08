Minimum wage: Labour walks tightrope – The Nation Newspaper
Minimum wage: Labour walks tightrope
Citing workers' reduced purchasing power forced by prevailing harsh economic realities, labour has kicked its heels in, insisting on an upward review of the minimum wage from N18, 000 to N56, 000. But employers disagree, citing devastating effects of …
