Minimum wage: No going back on N56,000 demand – Labour tells Saraki, Ngige

Nigeria Labour ​Congress, NLC, says its demand for a new minimum wage remains intact. ​President, Ayuba Wabba said ​this on Monday during a meeting attended by officials of the Federal Government ​and ​the leadership of the National Assembly over new minimum wage and salary arrears owed workers. ​In attendance were Senate President, Bukola Saraki​, ​​Minister […]

Minimum wage: No going back on N56,000 demand – Labour tells Saraki, Ngige

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

