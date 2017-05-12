Minimum Wage: Workers Angry, Threaten Strike – The Tide
|
The Tide
|
Minimum Wage: Workers Angry, Threaten Strike
The Tide
Former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan (left), Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike (middle) and his wife, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike, during the Women's Day of the Rivers Golden Jubilee celebration in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!