Minister calls on African leaders to work towards full gender equality, empowerment

May 26, 2017

Minister calls on African leaders to work towards full gender equality, empowerment
Vanguard
Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, says inspite of the many achievements made by Africa towards gender equality, a lot more needs to be done. Onyeama made this known at the 54th Africa Day anniversary, celebrated on Thursday at the Sheraton …

