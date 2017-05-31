Minister, CDS Seek Repeal Of Armed Forces Act – Nigeria Today
|
Vanguard
|
Minister, CDS Seek Repeal Of Armed Forces Act
Nigeria Today
The minister of Defence, Brig Gen. Mansur Dan-Ali (rtd) yesterday called for a repeal or amendments of the Armed Forces Act (AFA) to enable the Nigerian military carry out their duties according to international standards. Also, the Chief of Defence …
Why no entitlement for military personnel who die in action —Olonisakin
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!