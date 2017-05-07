Minister expresses optimism on release of more Chibok girls

The Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, on Sunday expressed optimism that more Chibok girls would be released soon.

He spoke in Ibadan at the 3rd General Assembly of the Muslim Ummah of South West (MUSWEN).

No fewer than 82 Chibok girls were released by the terrorist sect, Boko Haram, on Saturday.

The minister said more of the girls held hostage by the insurgents would be set free as government was adopting the same method used in brokering the earlier releases.

Shittu also said that the president needed the prayers of Nigerians in regaining his health as well as tackling the challenges confronting the citizenry.

He said the current administration was averse to propaganda, adding that it was diligently working hard to put the country on the path of growth and development.

“ It is now clear that Buhari has come today and you know that his body language is enough to get things working in a better way.

“Electricity has improved, price of petroleum products has stabilised, corruption has reduced to the barest minimum, Boko Haram is no longer in control of territories and the Niger Delta issue has been resolved,’’ Shittu said.

Shittu also said that for the first time in the history of the country, telecommunication contributed about 10 per cent to Nigeria’s GDP.

The President of MUSWEN, Alhaji Sakariyau Babalola, in his remarks, urged government at all levels to do more for the people.

Babalola advised the Federal Government in particular to quicken the pace of work on its social investment programme, saying it could help improve the economic wellbeing of citizens.

He enjoined all Nigerians to pray for good health for the president and all leaders in the quest to promote development.

Babalola also rallied support for the anti-graft war, saying corruption had been a major factor that had not allowed Nigeria to claim its rightful place in the comity of nations.

Dignitaries at the occasion included Justice Tijani Babalakin and Abdul-Jabar Ajibola, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of MUSWEN.

Also present was Sheikh Jamiu Kewulere, the President-General of the League of Imams and Alfas of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta.

The post Minister expresses optimism on release of more Chibok girls appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

