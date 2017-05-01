Minister faults NDDC on evaluation of projects in A-Ibom

By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo—MINISTER of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Usani Uguru Usani, has faulted the leadership of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, over its evaluation of projects it executed in Akwa Ibom State.

Usani, weekend in Uyo, during an inspection tour of NDDC projects which are directly under the supervision of his Ministry,, following the controversy trailing numerous abandoned and alleged shoddy projects particularly roads that were executed by the commission in the state, threatened contractors found to have compromised or are incompetent to handle the projects awarded to them, that they must answer for their shortcomings.

The Minister, who was accompanied by the state Commissioner for Works, Mr. Ephraim Inyang-Eyen and his team, to some of the contentious project sites, including a female hostel at the permanent site of the University of Uyo which had been abandoned following complaints of poor soil profiling and analysis, frowned at the poor conception plans and faulty designs of the projects.

He directed officials of the commission supervising the University of Uyo female hostel project to forward to his office a comprehensive and updated report on how to improve on the project.

He warned that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari will not tolerate shoddy execution of projects, saying that such faulty building designs contribute to frequent cases of building collapse if the right thing was not done.

At the abandoned Ikot Akpatek Road and bridge project site in Onna Local Government Area of the state, which was listed among completed projects, Usani expressed disappointment that the NDDC management failed to verify such facts before approving the report regarding list of purportedly completed projects.

The Minister added that he was worried that even the engineers in the NDDC attached to the project were not forthcoming on why the road project which was awarded and abandoned since 2005 was published as completed.

He said, “What is on ground here requires the Managing Director of NDDC to visit these project sites to see things himself. It appears that the reports he has been getting in the office do not reflect what is on ground here. He needs to work with the state government to ensure that there are no duplications of projects in the state. We all need to work together. There is need for synergy.

“I want to assure that having directed the commission to furnish the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs with a comprehensive report on these projects, I will work in line with the vision of President Buhari and raise the matter at the Federal Executive Council meeting for proper deliberation.”

